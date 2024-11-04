Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident - Dainikshiksha

Motorcyclist killed in Gaibandha road accident

Dainikshiksha desk |

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident on Bogura-Rangpur Highway in Bakchar area under Gobindaganj upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

 The victim was Russel Miah, son of Dula Miah of the upazila. He was also a student of honors first year of Zoology Department of Syed Ahmed College, Gabtoli in Bogura.
 
Family sources said Russel went to Fashitala Market of the upazila by a motorcycle on Sunday evening. On his way back, his bike lost control and hit the concrete cement (CC) blocks used for the road construction. As a result, the motorcycle twisted and he sustained serious injuries in his head.
 
Locals rescued him and sent to upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
 Officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Highway thana Mojaffar Rahman confirmed the incident.

source: BSS
 

