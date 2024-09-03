Muhammad Hasanuzzaman made Appellate Division registrar - Dainikshiksha

Judge Muhammad Hasanuzzaman of Rajshahi Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal-2 has been appointed as the new registrar of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Also, Naogaon Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Imtiazul Islam and Bagerhat Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Atikus Samad have been transferred to the post of Deputy Registrar of High Court Division, said a notification issued in this regard, by the Law and Justice division of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

Another notification issued on Monday said that the current Appellate Division Registrar Mohammad Saifur Rahman has been transferred as the judge of Comilla Tribunal for Suppression of Offenses Disturbing Public Safety.

Also, judge Begum Mariam Moon Munjuri, of Comilla Tribunal for Suppression of Offenses Disturbing Public Safety has been transferred as Judge of Rajshahi Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Tribunal -2, Deputy Registrar of High Court Division Md Mizanur Rahman has been appointed as Joint District and Sessions Judge of Rajshahi, Rajshahi Joint District and Sessions Judge Md Afaz Uddin as Joint District and Sessions Judge of Rangpur and Deputy Registrar of High Court Division Md Shamim Sufi has been attached as an officer to the Law and Justice Division under the Law Ministry, the notification added.source: bss