Multilingual education helps students boost their global connection: Dr Bidhan - Dainikshiksha

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar today said dynamic language learning methods are essential for personal and national development.

“Multilingual education creates opportunities for students to boost their connection with the changing global scenario,” he said while inaugurating a three-day long international conference, organised by Institute of Languages of BRAC University at its auditorium here.

University of Liberal Arts Professor and writer Salimullah Khan, BRAC University Professor Emeritus and founder of BRAC Institute of Educational Development Manzur Ahmed, BRAC University VC Professor Farhat Anowar, International Mother Language Institute Director Professor Mohammad Asaduzzaman, BRAC University Board of Trustee Chairperson Tamara Hasan Abed, BRAC Institute of Language Senior Director Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed and Director Dr Shaila Sultana, among others, took part in the discussion.

“We express ourselves through Bengali language, and the Bengali language is the foundation of our national identity and pride. Language is more than a tool for communication. It carries our history, identity, and aspirations,” said Dr Bidhan.

He said language learning opportunities cannot be limited to just one language. It must embrace multilingual education, where students can acquire proficiency not only in their mother tongue but also in different global languages such as English, Chinese, Arabic, etc.

The advisor said that research has shown that early childhood education in the mother tongue significantly increases literacy rates, knowledge development, and overall learning outcomes.

More than 300 researchers, students, professionals are taking part in the conference.

Source: BSS