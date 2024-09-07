Nahid greets Bangladesh team for winning gold medal in IOI competition-2024 - Dainikshiksha

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Advisor to the interim government M Nahid Islam today congratulated the Bangladesh team for winning gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI)-2024.

Debojoti Das Soumya, a 12th-grade student from Jalalabad Cantonment College, Sylhet, has made history as the first Bangladeshi to win a gold medal at the international science Olympiad for secondary school students.

According to the results published on Thursday, Bangladesh's Debojoti Das Soumya won the gold medal at the 2024 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). This is the first time that a Bangladeshi participant has managed to secure gold at the IOI since 2004.

At this year's competition, two other Bangladeshis -- Jarif Rahman and Akib Azmain Turja -- have managed to secure bronze medals, said an official release here today.

“The achievement by the genius youth Bangladeshi students has increased the dignity of the country at the international arena, said the Advisor. “I am very much delighted with this success and it [achievement] has proved that Bangladeshi youths are efficient and proactive in Information Technology”, he added.

The advisor expressed his willingness to meet the winning members of the Bangladeshi team.

International Olympiad in Informatics or IOI is being considered as the most important global computer science competition, where students usually solve different challenging problems through programming.

So, IOI winners are known as the best young computer scientists in the world.source: bss