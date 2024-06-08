National Career Carnival kicks off at Bangladesh Agricultural University - Dainikshiksha

The Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) Career Club organised a two-day "National Career Carnival 2024" at BAU’s Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Auditorium on Friday.

The event saw participation from more than forty local and multinational companies, along with over 500 students and graduates from ten universities across the country.

Presided over by Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin, President of the BAU Career Club, Prof. Dr Md. Abdul Awal, BAU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Saso Martinov, senior technical coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Bangladesh, attended as a special guest.

Other notable attendees included Nur Ahmed Khondaker, Assistant FAO Representative (Program) at FAO Bangladesh; Mohammad Amjad Hossain, Head of Business at ACI Animal Health; and S. M. Khaled, CEO and Managing Director of Ingenious Crop Science Limited.

During the event, speakers lauded the organization of the career carnival at the BAU campus. They expressed hope that this initiative would establish a beneficial link between industry and academia. Moreover, students would gain the opportunity to apply to various corporate organizations under one roof, thus better preparing themselves by understanding the needs of recruiters.

A job fair will be held in collaboration with the participating companies on Saturday, the second day of the carnival.

Graduates from the ten universities will have the opportunity to submit their CVs directly at the company stalls.source: unb