New curriculum is not implementable: education adviser

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Education adviser of the interim government Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud today said it is seemed that the new curriculum, especially the evaluation method, is not implementable.

"We will return to the previous curriculum in phases as implementation of the new curriculum is not possible in the country," he said while talking to reporters at his secretariat office.

"We will go back to the old one gradually so that students do not face any type of difficulties with their studies," he added. 

Wahiduddin, an economist and professor of Dhaka University, went to the education ministry for the first time after taking oath as an adviser of the ministry Friday.source: bss

