10 Best Free Online Courses to Become a Copywriter in 2025 | Education News

10 Best Free Online Courses to Become a Copywriter in 2025

This Udemy course offers 1 section of 44 lectures packed into 1 hour 43 minutes of practical learning. Learners explore how stories shape emotional connections, amplify engagement, and significantly improve content retention. The lessons teach ways to define a brand’s voice, boost conversion rates, and craft shareable content for digital platforms.

The copywriting profession offers a dynamic and rewarding career where strong writing skills can significantly influence marketing success. With businesses constantly seeking persuasive content, the demand for skilled copywriters continues to grow. Fortunately, numerous free courses on online platforms provide accessible learning opportunities to hone these valuable skills. Let’s explore the best online courses with no cost to kick-start your copywriting journey.

Top 10 Free Online Courses for Aspiring Copywriters in 2025

Copywriting Course: The Power of Storytelling + 33 Stories (Udemy)

The lessons are led by Ing. Tomas Moravek, an Internet Efficiency Award-winning Digital Marketing Expert. Though the course does not offer a certificate, its knowledge is valuable for anyone starting in copywriting.

Course Link: https://www.udemy.com/course/copywriting-storytelling/

Free Copywriting Tutorial – Effective Copywriting Basics for Entrepreneurs (Udemy) Packed into 9 lectures, this compact Udemy program delivers nearly 1 hour and 42 minutes of targeted learning. The focus lies on writing sales copy, understanding customer behavior, and building messages that drive action.

The course is ideal for marketers and entrepreneurs seeking to improve sales writing. Matt Bernstein, the instructor, earned his Communication degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Direct Access: https://www.udemy.com/course/copywriting-basics/

Copywriting - Extreme Results for Business Owners (Udemy) This Udemy tutorial is split into 9 sections with 40 lectures and lasts 1 hour and 9 minutes. It walks learners through the essentials of copywriting, strategy building, and powerful writing techniques. Topics also include the difference between copywriting and content marketing, plus 12 power words every marketer should know.

The course is offered by Dopamind Academy, created by Bruna do Carmo, a businesswoman and teacher since 2011.

While the course does not include a certificate, it provides actionable methods for refining sales copy and defining ideal clients.

Course Link: https://www.udemy.com/course/copywriting-extreme-results-for-business-owners/

The Science Behind Website Copy That Converts (Udemy)

Spread across 3 sections and 12 lectures, this 37-minute mini-series breaks down the procedure behind crafting high-impact web copy. Learners explore five essential themes: persuasive principles, brand voice, copy versus content, sales psychology, and SEO-focused writing. Each module reveals how to apply psychology and theory to shape reader behavior without sounding overly salesy.

Elena Connolly, a seasoned Conversion Copywriter and Brand Strategist with over a decade of industry expertise, leads this compact program.

While the free version skips certification, the exercises encourage portfolio-building for beginners aiming to secure practical writing opportunities.

Access Here: https://www.udemy.com/course/the-science-behind-website-copy-that-converts/

AI-Enhanced Copywriting: SurferSEO, Upword, and Anyword (Coursera)

The material is taught by Vinita Silaparasetty, a Google Developer Expert in Machine Learning, alongside the Starweaver Instructor Team.

Although certification requires a paid plan, the provided assignment helps learners practice writing AI-informed marketing content.

Copywriting Basics for Successful Sales (Skillshare)

Spanning 13 lessons in 1 hour and 21 minutes, this beginner-friendly program introduces proven techniques for writing headlines, creating reader-focused messages, and using timeless frameworks to boost conversions. Real-world examples help bridge theory and practice, offering clear takeaways for writing copy that sells.

Led by Jack Zerby, an entrepreneur and Head of Design at Gumroad, the lessons reflect his hands-on knowledge of design thinking and brand storytelling.

Visit Course Page: https://www.skillshare.com/en/classes/copywriting-basics-for-successful-sales-time-tested-tactics-that-prompt-action/508541130

SEO Copywriting for Digital Marketing Success (Skillshare) Through 17 well-structured lessons spanning 1 hour and 43 minutes, this training covers the core of SEO copywriting. It extends from keyword research and headline crafting to writing microcopy for web pages. Students also learn how to write persuasive calls to action, build structured drafts, and maintain the freshness of their digital content over time.

Guidance comes from Ruth Clowes, a seasoned copywriter and trainer with over 20 years of marketing and communication expertise. The class includes a hands-on project- crafting a blog post for a fictional sustainable brand called Green Cat.

As Skillshare’s certification is available only via a paid subscription, it doesn’t provide any certificate like other free programs.

Course Link: https://www.skillshare.com/en/classes/seo-copywriting-for-digital-marketing-success/1479232761

Master Storytelling and Copywriting with ChatGPT - Transform Your Writing with AI (Skillshare)

Spread across 15 practical lessons totaling 1 hour and 39 minutes, this program helps writers learn how to steer ChatGPT into producing stories. The aim is to generate content that resonates emotionally, rather than just filling space. Learners develop techniques for mastering tone, conversational writing, empathy-driven messaging, humor, and even personalized brand style.

Kasia Pilch, a seasoned Online Strategist and Marketing Specialist, designed the material for beginners and pros alike. The course also features four client-focused class projects, encouraging learners to apply creative storytelling techniques hands-on.

While a certificate isn’t included, the hands-on assignments serve as valuable assets for building a strong copywriting portfolio.

Start Learning: https://www.skillshare.com/en/classes/master-storytelling-and copywriting-with-chatgpt-transform-your-writing-with-ai/1164232122

Copywriting for Beginners and Pros With Exercises (Class Central)

Through 14 YouTube-hosted videos lasting 1 hour and 30 minutes, this beginner-friendly course balances advanced copy techniques with hands-on writing drills. Lessons include crafting short, punchy sentences, using a customer-first mindset, and building effortless yet persuasive copy.

Cecilia Elise Wallin, a veteran journalist, novelist, and marketer with three decades of writing experience, leads the sessions.

Unlike many platforms, this course offers a free certificate upon completion. Moreover, videos are also available on YouTube.

Course Access Link: https://www.classcentral.com/classroom/youtube-copywriting-for-beginners-and-pros-free-course-with-exercises-61648

Become A Copywriter Pro from Ground Up (Eduonix) Spanning 5 sections and 16 lectures across 3 hours and 12 minutes, this masterclass guides learners from basic copywriting principles to advanced storytelling and headline crafting. Along the way, it highlights the subtle techniques that shape messages capable of influencing readers and driving conversions.

The course is developed by Eduonix, a collective of seasoned industry professionals who have specialized in technology and creative training for over a decade. Though the free program does not offer a certificate, the assignments included provide excellent material for any budding copywriter’s portfolio.

Jump to Course: https://www.eduonix.com/courses/Marketing/Become-A-Copywriter-Pro-from-Ground-Up

Summing Up These 10 best online copywriting courses present an inviting mix of short, sharp lessons and in-depth learning paths for aspiring wordsmiths.

Among them, Eduonix’s “Become A Copywriter Pro from Ground Up” stands out with the longest duration. Apart from this, “Copywriting Basics for Successful Sales” and others hold a moderate runtime between one and a half and 2 hours. On the quicker side, “The Science Behind Website Copy That Converts” wraps things up in the shortest duration.

