10 die from torture during interim govt: Odhikar | interim government News

Political interference and a weakened criminal justice system have further deepened the crisis, it said.

Different rights bodies and the families of the victims of enforced disappearance on Wednesday demanded justice for the victims of disappearance and torture as the country march with the world in observing International Day in Support of Victims of Torture today.

At least 10 people died due to torture during the interim government from August 8, 2024 to June 20 as torture and inhuman treatment in the custody of law enforcement, intelligence, and security agencies continue, said human rights body Odhikar in a statement issued marking the day.

The impunity culture and failure to enforce the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, 2013, allowed incidents of torture and inhuman treatment in the custody of various law enforcement and intelligence agencies to persist, Odhikar said.

Marking the day, rights group Ain o Salish Kendra in a statement said that at least 15 became victims to extrajudicial killings in the first six months of this year.

On the eve of the day, family members of the victims of enforced disappearances on Wednesday at a consultation meeting demanded prosecution of those involved in the disappearances and murders that occurred during the authoritarian Awami League government.

Maayer Daak, a platform for the victims of enforced disappearance, Human Rights Development Centre and Social Agency for Welfare and Advancement in Bangladesh jointly organised the event at the National Press Club.

On this solemn occasion, Bangladesh government joins the international community in observing United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, according to a statement of the chief adviser’s press wing issued on Wednesday.

‘Torture is a grave violation of human rights and an affront to the dignity of a human being. It has no place in a just society, and it must never be tolerated under any circumstances. Today, we honour the courage and resilience of the thousands of survivors in Bangladesh who bear the scars of grievous torture and dehumanising cruelty, and the many other survivors around the world,’ said chief adviser Professor Muhamamd Yunus in the message.

‘This interim government is determined to end this culture of abuse. Indeed, the three elements of the interim government’s mandate — trying the abusers under the previous regime, reforms, and elections — all aim to transform Bangladesh into a country in which all its citizens can live in security and dignity,’

He said that one of the first international treaties the interim government signed was the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances, signifying ‘Our commitment to preventing and addressing enforced disappearances, which involve the abduction or detention of individuals by state agents or affiliated groups without acknowledgement,’ the chief adviser said.

‘Today, we stand in solidarity with all victims of torture, past and present. We recognise their suffering, we commit to justice, and we vow: never again,’ he added.