10-km tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway as students block road protesting rape | Miscellaneous News

A 10-km long tailback was created on Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Monday as students blocked road at Kotbari in Sadar Dakkhin upazila of Cumilla district protesting the recent violence against women and children across the country.

Students from different schools and colleges including Cumilla Modern High School, Cumilla Government College, Cumilla Women College and Cumilla Government Victoria College, took to the highway around 10:30 am at Kotbari and chanted slogans protesting rape incidents.

Vehicular movement on the busy highway remained suspended for two hours following the blockade, creating a long tailback and causing commuters’ suffering.

The students also threatened to go for tougher movement if the authorities concerned fail to ensure exemplary punishment of the rapists.

On information, police rushed to the spot and requested the students to withdraw their blockade.

The traffic movement returned to normal around 1 pm after police intervention.

Source: UNB