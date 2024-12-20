10th inter university student conference held at ulab

The two-day event titled ‘Language Weaponization and Socio-Political Change’ organized by the Department of English and Humanities of the university concluded on Friday (December 20).

The 10th Inter-University Student Conference and Cultural Competition with Art Exhibition 2024 was held at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

Chairman of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh Professor S M A Faiz, PhD was chief guest at the event. Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Imran Rahman also spoke at the program.

The event was inaugurated at the ULAB campus at Mohammadpur of the capital.