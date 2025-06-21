1,16,317 students to appear in HSC exams under Jashore Board | Exams News

1,16,317 students to appear in HSC exams under Jashore Board

A total of 1,16,317 students, including 58,472 female examinees, are going to appear in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Jashore.

The examinations are scheduled to begin on June 26, simultaneously with other education boards across the country, said Professor Dr Abdul Matin, Controller of Examinations of the Board.

The examinees will participate in the public examinations from 575 colleges across 240 centres in all 10 districts under the Jashore Board, he said.

Of the total examinees, 22,077 are from the science group, 81,476 from humanities, and 12,764 from business studies, Prof Matin added.

Among them, 86,208 students are regular candidates, 29,803 are irregular, 273 are appearing for improvement, while 33 are private examinees. A total of 1,24,167 students had completed regular registration for the examinations this year, he said.

He further said that necessary policies have already been published for the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. A regular vigilance team comprising college teachers will oversee the examination centres.

In addition, several rapid vigilance teams consisting of board officials and teachers have been formed to monitor the process closely.

The Jashore Education Board has taken all necessary preparations to conduct the HSC examinations in an orderly manner, Prof Matin said.

He, however, said that strict disciplinary measures will be taken against anyone found involved in irregularities or negligence during the examinations.

Section 144 will be enforced around all examination centres to ensure a peaceful environment. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the rules, he added.

Source: BSS