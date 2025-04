The Bar Council published the results on its website last night.

DHAKA, April 26, 2025 (BSS) - A total of 13,258 examinees have passed the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) examination for the enrollment of lawyers with the Bangladesh Bar Council.

The Bar Council published the results on its website last night.The MCQ examination was held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Friday.

40,627 enrollment seekers applied for the test this year.

To become a lawyer, a law graduate must pass a three-stage (MCQ, written and viva) test conducted by the Bangladesh Bar Council.