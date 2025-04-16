15 sued over 2017 assaults at Kuet; ex-VC, pro-VC among accused | University News

The cases, lodged with Khan Jahan Ali Police Station on April 14, relate to brutal attacks on students Lutfur Rahman and Mahdi Hasan inside campus halls.

Two former students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) have filed separate cases against 15 people, including the university’s former Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice Chancellor, over violent assaults that occurred on the campus in 2017.

The cases, lodged with Khan Jahan Ali Police Station on April 14, relate to brutal attacks on students Lutfur Rahman and Mahdi Hasan inside campus halls.

According to Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, Lutfur Rahman was assaulted overnight on May 1, 2017, inside the guest room of Lalon Shah Hall. The attack caused severe injuries, including damage to both of his kidneys.

On the same night, Mahdi Hasan was also subjected to physical assault, resulting in serious damage to one of his eyes, the OC said.

Earlier this year, on February 16, the victims submitted appeals to a Khulna court. Following a review, the court ordered the police to formally register the cases.

In the case filed by Lutfur Rahman, the accused include former Kuet Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, former Pro-VC Dr Sobhan Mia, former Registrar GM Shahidul Islam, and several former leaders of the now-banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Kuet unit, including ex-president Safayet Hossain Nayon and former general secretary Ali Imtiaz Sohan.

Also named in the case are BCL activists Md Asaduzzaman, Rudranil Singh Shuvo, Tanvir Rezwan Siddiq, Al Ishmam, Reshad Rahman, Tarikul Tilok, Parimal Kumar Roy, Ali Ibnul Sani, Tarik Ahmed Shrabon and then officer-in-charge of Daulatpur Police Station, SM Anwar Hossain.

In Mahdi Hasan’s case, the list of accused partially overlaps, featuring the former top Kuet officials and BCL leaders named in Lutfur’s case, alongside other BCL activists from Bangabandhu Hall, including Abir Swapnil, Tashrif Saleh Rahul, Faisal, Mosharur Alam Kaushik, Asaduzzaman Riyan and former Kuet BCL General Secretary Sadman Nahiyan Sejan.