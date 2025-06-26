166 students with special needs to get extra time in Jashore Board HSC exams | Exams News

166 students with special needs to get extra time in Jashore Board HSC exams

Professor Dr. Abdul Matin further stated that, in line with the Ministry of Education’s guidelines, students who possess a disability card are eligible for extra time during exams.

A total of 166 students with special needs under the Jashore Education Board (JEB) will be given additional time in the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Of them, 14 students will use scribes and receive an extra 20 minutes, while the remaining 152 students will receive 30 minutes of additional time without scribes.

Examination controller of JEB Professor Dr. Abdul Matin, told BSS today that the board has approved the appointment of scribes and the extension of exam time based on applications submitted by the heads of the respective educational institutions.

“Those with scribes are granted 20 minutes, and those without scribes receive 30 minutes of additional time. These provisions have been made upon applications submitted through institutional heads,” he said.

A total of 1,16,317 students, including 58,472 female, will appear in the HSC examinations under the JEB this year.

The students will appear in the public examinations from 575 colleges in 240 centers in all 10 districts under Jashore Board scheduled to be held from June 26 (tomorrow) like other education boards in the country, said Professor Dr Abdul Matin. He said, adding, all preparations have been completed to hold the HSC examinations peacefully.