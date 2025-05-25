18 winners receive Nagad Eid campaign gifts | Miscellaneous News

Under the theme ‘Nagad e Jitun’, customers are getting the chance to win expensive prizes, such as motorbikes, smart TVs, deep freezers and air conditioners, smartphones, iPhones every hour during the Eid-ul-Adha campaign, said a press release on Sunday (May 25).

Winners have started receiving hourly gifts in the Eid mega campaign launched by Nagad, one of Bangladesh's leading mobile financial service providers. Last week, 18 lucky winners were given prizes such as refrigerators, smart TVs, and smartphones at Nagad’s head office.

Under the theme ‘Nagad e Jitun’, customers are getting the chance to win expensive prizes, such as motorbikes, smart TVs, deep freezers and air conditioners, smartphones, iPhones every hour during the Eid-ul-Adha campaign, said a press release on Sunday (May 25).

Customers become eligible for these exciting gifts by making any payment worth a minimum of BDT 500 or a mobile recharge of Tk 100 using the Nagad app or by dialing *167# on a mobile phone. Besides, there are cashback and discount offers available at numerous partnered outlets, it added.

Winners are notified daily and are now receiving their prizes. One such winner, Sara Mehrin Juhin, a student who won a deep freezer, said: “I first heard about this Nagad campaign from my university friends and juniors. Almost everyone in my family regularly uses Nagad. I also started using it and made several recharges and payments.

I would often go to the Nagad app and click on the ‘Nagad e Jitun’ option, and one day I suddenly found out I had won a deep freezer. It feels amazing to receive such a wonderful gift before Eid, thanks to Nagad.”

Juhin apart, 17 other winners recently received their prizes at Nagad’s head office. Among them, Mohammad Momtaz Uddin won a smart TV, Fazle Elahi, Tareq Nur and Mehrunnisa, each won a smartphone, and Bishnu Sarkar, Sohel Rana, Rabiul, Murad Shikder, Shamima Islam and Shahriar Milon, each won a freezer. Other exciting gifts are being delivered to the winners’ addresses through couriers.

The campaign will continue until Eid-ul-Adha, offering customers the chance to win many more exciting hourly prizes. Mentionable, Nagad has become one of the leading mobile financial services in the country, thanks to its easy and affordable services.