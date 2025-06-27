1st group of Bangladeshi nationals leaves Iran for repatriation | International News

A total of 28 Bangladeshis have crossed into Pakistan and are expected to arrive in Karachi shortly with the assistance from Pakistan government, it said.

The first group of Bangladeshi nationals seeking repatriation from conflict-hit Iran has safely reached the Pakistan border after traveling by road, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement tonight.

A total of 28 Bangladeshis have crossed into Pakistan and are expected to arrive in Karachi shortly with the assistance from Pakistan government, it said.

From there, the foreign ministry said that arrangements are being made for their return to Bangladesh by air.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Tehran remains in close contact with other Bangladeshi nationals in Iran and will continue to facilitate their safe repatriation as long as the situation remains unstable.

To ensure continuous communication during the crisis, the Embassy had earlier activated two hotline numbers for Bangladeshi citizens in Iran at the onset of the conflict.

The government is closely monitoring developments in the region and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Bangladeshis abroad, said the ministry.