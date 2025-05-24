1st Research Day celebrated at EWU | University News

The event was organized to highlight the crucial role of research in national development and fostering academic-industry collaboration, said a press release.

East West University (EWU) arranged its 1st Research Day to Foster Innovation and Collaboration in research. The full-day event was held at the EWU campus of the capital on Saturday (May 24).

The Inaugural Session of the event was attended by Professor Dr. Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor, EWU, who delivered the welcome speech, setting the tone for the day's discussions.

Shelley A. Mubdi, Member, Board of Trustees, EWU, graced the event as Chief Guest. The session was chaired by Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chairperson, Board of Trustees and Founder Vice Chancellor, East West University.

The core of the program featured two insightful panel discussions. The first, titled "Importance of Research in Transforming Bangladesh into an Innovative Nation,"

A highlight of Research Day was the ‘Three-Minute Presentation by Students and Faculty Members’, where groups from various departments showcased their ongoing research. At the end of the day, an awards ceremony was held at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium of EWU. During the ceremony, 72 researchers were recognized and received a crest and a certificate.