2-day national job fair held at KUET

A two-day national job fair was held at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) with the call for generating job spaces for the engineering graduates properly.

Professional Skill Development Club of KUET organized the fair at the indoor premises of Students Welfare Centre.

The fair ended amid the carrier session and closing ceremony on Tuesday evening.

In the fair, 19 institutions consisting of corporate multiple companies from different parts of the country joined.

Around 5,000 students from different universities apart from KUET dropped curriculum vitae through both offline and online in the two-day fair.

KUET Vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Masud and Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sheikh Shariful Islam attended and addressed the closing ceremony as chief and special guests respectively.

Umme Afiya Akter, Manager (Human Resources) of Hamim Group, Himel Dutta Newton, Head of Human Resources of Excel Technologies and Managing Director of Spectrum Rabbi Mollah and Junior Executive Nazifa Siara conducted the carrier sessions disseminating their expertise on the issue.

Source: BSS