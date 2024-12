20 NU teacher sent on forced retirement

One teacher and 19 officials of the National University have been sent on compulsory retirement.

A press release was issued in this regard signed by NU Public Relations Office Director (acting) Md Mostafizur Rahman yesterday.

The decision was taken at the 265th Syndicate meeting of the university held yesterday (December 17).

source: The Daily Star