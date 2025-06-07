20,267 cleaners ready to remove animal waste in capital | Miscellaneous News

City corporation officials said that the administrators of the two cities will inaugurate the formal waste removal activities at 3 pm today. About 700,000 animals will be sacrificed in the two city corporations of Dhaka during Eid al-Adha which will generate at least half a million tons of waste.

Dhaka North and South City Corporations have adopted a plan to remove the waste of sacrificial animals within 12 hours and about 20,267 cleaning workers were kept ready for this.

The Eid leaves of the waste management department employees of the two city corporations have been canceled to remove the waste of sacrificial animals. The hotline was opened for waste removal within the stipulated time, and for this, the two city authorities have provided about 1.39 million plastic, poly bags and bio-degradable bags.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Md. Shahjahan Mia told BSS that a supervisory council has been formed comprising high-level officials of DSCC to supervise the sacrificial animal markets and related matters including waste management activities generated by sacrificial animals in the Dhaka South City Corporation area.

He said the leave of all levels of officials and employees of the Waste Management Department, Transport Department and Mechanical Department, as well as other departments engaged in the supervision, has been canceled.

He said that DSCC has prepared various vehicles and equipment including 207 dump trucks, 200 mini trucks, 44 compactors, 39 container carriers, 16 pay-loaders, 5 tire dozers, 9 water trucks, 2 bulldozers, 4 excavators, 3 vehicle-borne air compressors, 2 fork-lifts, 3 skid loaders to remove sacrificial waste and general waste. In addition, sufficient handcarts, shovels and baskets and other necessary tools have been provided at the ward level, he added.

The administrator said that a total of 10,267 cleaners, including 5,953 of the DSCC’s own manpower, 4,700 of the primary waste collection organizations deployed in 75 wards, and 1,800 cleaners for the animal market, will be engaged in the cleaning work to remove 30,000 tons of sacrificial waste in the city.

Besides, he said 222 gallons of disinfectant (Savlon) and 40 tons of bleaching powder have been distributed to remove the waste of the animal market and the sacrificial animal waste and wash the roads. More arrangements have been made as needed, he added.

DSCC has launched hotline numbers (01709-900888 and 0222 338 6014) to get information and provide information on the removal of sacrificial animal waste..

On the other hand, DNCC administrator Mohammad Ejaz told BSS that about 20,000 tons of waste will be generated in the city corporation. About 10,000 employees of the city corporation will be engaged for three days to remove this waste quickly, he added.

He said 224 dump trucks, 381 pickups, 24 pay-loaders and other vehicles and equipment will be engaged round the clock for waste management.

He said 12.50 lakh poly bags, 2,500 bleaching bags, and 4,000 cans of savlon have been distributed for proper waste management. A separate platform has been kept ready for dumping sacrificial waste at Amin Bazar landfill and 2 trenches have been dug for environmentally friendly waste management, he added.

He said a monitoring team has been formed consisting of DNCC officials and employees to monitor waste management activities.

A temporary central control room has been set up at Plot-23-26, Road-46, Gulshan-2, Nagar Bhaban to remove waste from sacrificial animals. The control room number are +880255052084, 16106.

Source : BSS