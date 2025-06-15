20,500 Hajj pilgrims return from Saudi Arabia | Miscellaneous News

The Ministry of Religious Affairs approved 70 Hajj agencies to facilitate the pilgrimage.

A total of 20,500 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have returned home from Saudi Arabia as of Saturday following the completion of this year's holy Hajj, held on June 5.

According to official data from the Hajj office, so far, 2,924 returned to Bangladesh under government management, while 17,576 under private travel agencies management.

It said, 29 Bangladeshi pilgrims have passed away in Saudi Arabia so far-25 males and 4 females. Of them, 19 died in Makkah, 9 in Madinah, and one in Arafat. No deaths have been reported in Jeddah, Mina, or Muzdalifah.

The Hajj office said Biman Bangladesh Airlines has so far transported 6,207 pilgrims, while Saudi national carrier Saudia Airlines has brought back 7,873 pilgrims, and 6,420 have returned by Saudi-based Flynas Airlines.

In total, 52 return flights have been operated by now-16 by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 20 by Saudia Airlines, and 16 by Flynas Airlines.

This year's Hajj operations began with the first outbound flight on April 29 and concluded on May 31.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs approved 70 Hajj agencies to facilitate the pilgrimage.

The return hajj flight commenced on June 10 and will continue until July 10.

Authorities are closely monitoring the ongoing return flights and healthcare issue to ensure safe home coming for all pilgrims, said the Hajj office.