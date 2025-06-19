21 individuals, institutions nominated for 'National Tree Plantation Award 2024 | Miscellaneous News

Forest and Climate Change has finalised the nomination of 21 individuals and institutions in seven categories for the "National Tree Plantation Award 2024."

In Category 'Ka' (educational institutions), Dalgram Bi-Mukhi High School from Lalmonirhat secured the first place, followed by Government Michael Madhusudan College, Jashore (second), and Jhenaidah Textile Engineering College (third).

In Category 'Kha' (government and non-government institutions), the Office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Manikchhari, Khagrachari won first place, while Kushtia Zila Parishad and Barind Multipurpose Development Authority, Rajshahi, secured second and third places respectively.

In Category 'Ga' (individual tree plantation), Dilruba Rahman from Tangail secured first place. Muhammad Yusuf from Chattogram and Hasina Akhter from Lalmonirhat achieved second and third positions respectively.

In Category 'Gha' (private nurseries), Sohel Nursery from Rangpur topped the list, followed by Janani Garden Center, Munshiganj (second), and Mou Nursery, Tangail (third).

In Category 'Uo' (individual/institutional rooftop gardens), the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Natore won first prize. The second and third places went to the Regional Election Office, Rajshahi (Delowar Hossain and Sabina Yasmin), and Nashuha Sadaf of Chattogram, respectively.

In Category 'Chha' (research, conservation or innovation related to trees), the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute, Chattogram won the top award. The RIMS Unit of the Forest Department in Dhaka and Forester Md. Touhidur Rahman from the same department secured second and third places.

source : BSS