22-membrer advisory committee formed to hold DUCSU election | University News

Dean of Arts Faculty Dr. Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan and Proctor of DU Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed have been made convener and secretary general of the advisory council respectively.

A 22-advisory committee has been formed today for holding the elections of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and hall unions.

Vice Chancellor of the DU Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan has given the approval of the committee.

Dean of Arts Faculty Dr. Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan and Proctor of DU Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed have been made convener and secretary general of the advisory council respectively.

The advisory council held its maiden meeting on Tuesday.

source : BSS