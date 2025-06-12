23 Bangladeshi pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia during this Hajj | Miscellaneous News

23 Bangladeshi pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia during this Hajj

Currently, 23 Bangladeshi pilgrims are receiving treatment in Saudi government hospitals.

At least 23 Bangladeshi pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia as of June 11 while performing Hajj this year.

Among the deceased, 21 were men and two women, said a report from the daily bulletin of Hajj Management Portal ‘Hajj-2025’ under the Religious Affairs Ministry on Thursday.

Fifteen of the deceased died in Makkah, seven in Madinah and one in Arafat.

According to the Bangladesh Hajj Office, 193 pilgrims have received medical care at these hospitals so far.

Besides, 8,606 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have returned home over the past two days on 22 flights following the completion of Hajj.

Among them, 837 pilgrims returned under government management, while 7,769 came back under private arrangements.

The Hajj was held on June 5 and return flights began their journeys on Tuesday (June 10).

As of Wednesday midnight, 1,409 pilgrims returned through four flights operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines while 3,185 through eight flights by Saudi Airlines and 4,012 through 10 flights by Flynas Airlines.

Return flights are scheduled to continue until July 10.