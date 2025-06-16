23,659 Bangladeshi Hajis return home | Miscellaneous News

No deaths have been reported in Jeddah, Mina, or Muzdalifah.

A total of 23,659 Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims have returned home from Saudi Arabia as of Sunday following the completion of this year's Hajj held on June 5.

"A total of four flights will be operated to carry 822 pilgrims today -- one by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, one by Saudia Airlines and two by Flynas Airlines," an official said.

Hajj office said so far, 4,176 Hajis returned under government management, while 19,483 under private travel agencies arrangements in 60 flights -19 by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 24 by Saudia Airlines, and 17 by Flynas Airlines.

At least 29 Bangladeshi pilgrims have passed away in Saudi Arabia during Hajj with 25 males and 4 females. Of them, 18 died in Mecca, 9 in Medina, and one in Arafat.

No deaths have been reported in Jeddah, Mina, or Muzdalifah.

This year's Hajj operations began with the first outbound flight on April 29 and concluded on May 31.

The return Hajj flights started on June 10 and will continue until July 10.