24,527 students to appear KUET entry test

A total of 24,527 students will appear in first year B. Sc engineering courses in 2024-2025 academic year at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) scheduled to be held on January 11.

The test will be held for 1,065 seats in B. Sc engineering, bachelor of urban and regional planning and bachelor of architecture courses in 16 departments under the faculties of civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering and mechanical engineering.

It will be held in 11 centres from 9.30 am to 12.30 am and the free-hand drawing will be held from 12.45 am to 1.45 pm.

Vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Masud revealed this while sharing views with journalists at the conference hall of the administrative building today.

He said the admission-seeking students will have to appear in their respective examination centres before 30 minutes of the test begins. Apart from this, none will be allowed to sit in other rooms or centres accepting their scheduled ones.

Each of the students will face a 500-mark MCQ test in three hours, while the students who are intending to be admitted in bachelor of architecture course will have to appear in a hour100-mark free-hand drawing test.

Dean of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Faculty Prof Rafiqul Islam gave an illustration related to the test on the occasion.

Source: BSS