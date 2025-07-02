28 Bangladeshis return home from Iran in first phase | Miscellaneous News

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), a flight carrying the returnees from Dubai landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 7:30am.

A group of 28 Bangladeshis, who had been stranded in Iran due to the ongoing conflict with Israel, safely returned home on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), a flight carrying the returnees from Dubai landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 7:30am.

The return journey began on June 25, when the group left Tehran by road and crossed into Pakistan through the Taftan border in Balochistan. They later reached Karachi, departed for Dubai on Monday night, and finally boarded their flight to Dhaka.

Most of the returnees were women and children who had travelled to Iran for medical treatment.

According to official records, around 250 Bangladeshis have registered with the Bangladesh Embassy in Tehran.

