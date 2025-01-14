3 brac university students win pitch contest of osun course

The project focuses on converting recycled plastic into cost-effective 3D printing materials and sustainable products, and in the process, empower communities, reduce plastic waste, and promote a circular economy, said a press release on Tuesday.

A plastic recycling project of a multinational student team, whose three members are from BRAC University, has been awarded the first prize of $1,500 of international pitch competition Launch a Different World 2024.

Of the members of ‘Team Repurpose’, Mohammad Imran Uddin (MBA in Marketing), Mohiuddin Ahmed (BBA in Finance), and Abtahi Abrar (BBA in Marketing) are studying at BRAC Business School of the university.

Of the remaining two members, Wei Jou Huang (MS in Oceanography) is a student of National Taiwan University, while Maria Vlaykova (BBA in Management) is from the American University in Bulgaria.

The team plans to launch pilot production and distribute their initial batch of 3D printing filament for testing among firms and services in Bangladesh that create architectural models and personalized gifts. They are also working on collaborations with the Eindhoven University of Technology, filament company Recycling Fabrik, and 3D printing service provider Tangible Creative.

The team believes that the future of sustainability lies in Bangladesh and that if it can be done in this country, it can be made possible anywhere in the world.

The pitch competition was run under an Open Society University Network (OSUN) course titled Social Entrepreneurship Practicum which was taught in Fall 2024.

The press release added that the course was co-taught by faculty members of universities and entities in Bangladesh, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria, the United States, Lithuania, South Africa, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Ghana. The prize was sponsored by Bard College.