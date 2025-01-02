3-day int'l conference on mechanical engineering begins at KUET

Prof Hassan Chowdhury from UTEP-Aerospace Center, University of Texas at El Paso, TX, USA, addressed the opening session as the chief guest virtually, while Dean of the mechanical engineering faculty Prof Shahidul Islam was in the chair.

A three-day international conference on mechanical, industrial and energy engineering (ICMIEE)-2024 began at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) here today.

KUET's Faculty of Mechanical Engineering is hosting the conference for the eighth consecutive time aimed at establishing an international forum of reference for the latest advances in the field of mechanical, industrial and materials engineering.

The conference will provide ample opportunity to academicians, engineers, professionals, researchers, specialists and students from home and abroad for sharing to curve the engineering challenges leading to sustainable development.

Kuet Vice-chancellor Prof Muhammad Masud, ICMIEE Organizing Secretary Prof Ilias Inam, Technical Committee President Prof Mijanur Rahman and its Secretary Prof Sultan Mahmud also spoke on the occasion.

In his remarks, Prof Hassan Chowdhury said engineering and technology play a pivotal role in the development of today's world.

Widespread research and innovative practices are propelling the world to a new plateau of development and mechanical, industrial and materials engineering, he added.

Around 300 researchers, teachers, engineers and technologists from home and abroad are taking part in the conference where 143 technical papers and six keynote lectures are likely to be presented in 21 parallel sessions of the conference.

Source: BSS