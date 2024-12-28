3-day non-fiction book fair begins at Dhaka University

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

The 8th Non-Fiction book fair, organised jointly by Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University and Bonik Barta, began on Saturday on the Faculty of Business Studies premises.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

Professor Dr. Dilip Kumar Barua, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Prof Dr. Mahmud Osman Imam, dean of the Faculty of Business Studies at Dhaka University, Managing Director of University Press Limited, Mahruhk Mohiuddin, Publisher of Ardon Publications, Syed Zakir Hossain, and Publisher of Anupam Publications Milan Kanti Nath also attended.

Bonik Barta's editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud delivered the welcome address.

Faculty members, students from various departments of Dhaka University and officials from various publishing and research organisations were also present.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan said events like this book fair play is essential for creating and sharing knowledge.

Such events can also help strengthen the bond between universities and society , he said.

This 8th Non-Fiction Book Fair features stalls from 39 publishing houses including the Dhaka University Press.

The fair is open daily from 10am to 6 pm till December 30.