3 female BAU students expelled from dormitory over ragging allegations | University News

The accused, all from the Faculty of Agriculture, were handed the penalty in line with Section-7 of the university's ‘Ordinance for Student Discipline.’

The authorities at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) expelled three female students from the university’s Taposhi Rabeya Hall over allegations of ragging.

According to a notice signed by acting Registrar Md Helal Uddin on Thursday night, accused Maria Sultana Mim was suspended from the hall for one year.

Two other accused Zubaida Jannat Soha and Ashika Rushda, from the same faculty, were suspended for six months each. The victim is a first-year student from the faculty.

Prof Israt Jahan Shelly, provost of the hall, said, “We have received the official order, and it will be served to the accused students soon. No injustice will be tolerated on campus. Ragging is a clear offense. I have submitted all evidence to the vice-chancellor, who maintains a strict stance against wrongdoing.”

Source: UNB