38 named in charge sheet for lawyer Alif murder | Miscellaneous News

চিন্ময় কৃষ্ণ দাস। ফাইল ছবি

The Chattogram police on Tuesday submitted the charge sheet against 38 individuals with Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari named as the key accused in the lawyer Saiful Islam Alif murder case.

Assistant commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (Kotwali Zone) Mahfuzur Rahman, who is the investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the prosecution wing of the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

‘The charge sheet in Alif murder case has been received. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari has been named as the prime accused. The lawyer was killed following Chinmoy’s instigation and instructions. That’s why he has been made the prime accused in the case. Total 38 individuals have been named, both from the First Information Report and through further investigation. The investigation officer has also recommended the discharge of four suspects,’ said the CMP’s additional deputy commissioner for prosecution Mofizur Rahman.

He added that the charge sheet would be presented to the court on the next scheduled hearing.

Assistant public prosecutor Md Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury said 20 of the accused were arrested, while the remaining 18 remained absconding.

On October 25, 2024, Chinmoy led a large gathering of the Hindu community in Chattogram. On October 31, 2024, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Chinmoy, on charges of desecrating the national flag.

On November 22, Chinmoy led another large rally in Rangpur following which he was arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25 in a sedition case.

A Chattogram court the following day rejected his bail petition, sending him to jail.

The court’s decision sparked clashes between his followers and the members of the law enforcement agencies on the court premises.

At one stage of the clash, lawyer Saiful was hacked to death outside the court premises.

On April 30, the High Court granted bail to Chinmoy in the sedition case, but the Appellate Division later cancelled the bail.

