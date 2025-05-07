3F4D reduces arsenic in rice, finds BAU research | University News

Project director of the SaNRice Professor Md Rafiqul Islam revealed the information at a field day, organised by the SaNRice project under the supervision of the soil science department of BAU on Tuesday, said a press release.

A new study, led by researchers at Bangladesh Agricultural University under the JICA-GoB Funded Safe and Nutritious Rice project, found that a modified intermittent irrigation method known as 3F4D significantly reduced the level of inorganic arsenic in rice.

Director of planning and development of BAU Professor Md Mosharraf Uddin Bhuiyan was present as chief guest, while additional director, department of agricultural extension, Mymensingh region, Salma Laizu was special guest.

Professor Abu Jofar Md Mosleh Uddin, deputy project director, Professor Mahmud Hossain Sumon, project coordinator, JICA, Bangladesh, Ryuchi Katsuki, Md Sohel Rana, Sifat Sultana PhD fellow, department of soil science, BAU also spoke.

The project is being implemented with the technical assistance of JICA under the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh and the department of secondary and higher secondary education.