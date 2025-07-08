4 JCD leaders suspended for assaulting central VP in Panchagarh | Politics News

A 13-second video of the assault went viral on Facebook showing Riaz being beaten indiscriminatel

Four leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student wing of BNP, were suspended on charge of assaulting central Vice President Masud Rana Riaz in Boda upazila of Panchagarh district on Sunday.

According to a press release, signed by the party’s central Office Secretary Jahangir Alam, Boda upazila JCD member secretary Jibon Sarkar, Boda municipal unit president Nazmul Imon, Sakoa union convenor Ashiq and joint convener Jashim Islam were suspended.

On Sunday afternoon, Riaz came under attack on his way to pay homage to late Mozahar Hossain, three-time MP for Panchagarh-2 and former district BNP president, at Sakoa Bazar of the upazila.

A 13-second video of the assault went viral on Facebook showing Riaz being beaten indiscriminately.

He is now undergoing treatment at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

Riaz previously served as joint secretary of Chhatra Dal’s central committee and at Government Titumir College unit.

He recently expressed interest in contesting the next election for Panchagarh-2 constituency as a BNP candidate.

Speaking to reporters, Riaz alleged that supporters of Farhad Hossain Azad, a potential BNP candidate for the same seat, were behind the attack.

“They attacked me on Azad’s instigation. Central BNP leaders are monitoring the situation,” he added.

Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib said, "We have already taken organizational action and informed senior BNP leaders. Rizvi Bhai is aware and assured us of further steps."

District BNP leader Farhad Azad accused Riaz of creating internal conflicts by working with expelled BNP members and Awami League activists.

Source: UNB