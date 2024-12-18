4 killed in clash over control of ijtema ground

After the clash, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alamheld a meeting with the followers of Saad and Zobayer at Secretariat and later, he confirmed the journalists about the deaths of four people in the clash. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Four people were killed and another 50 injured in a clash between two groups over the control of Biswa Ijtema ground in Gazipur's Tongi upazila early today.

The clash erupted between the followers of Maulana Zobayer and Maulana Saad Kandhalvi on Ijtema ground around 3:00am, Iskander Habibur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongi West Police Station, told The Daily Star in the morning.

A senior police officer, requesting not to be named, also confirmed The Daily Star that four people had died in the clash.

Two of the deceased were identified are Bachchu Mia, 70, from village Egarasindur in Kishoreganj's Pakundia upazila, and Belal, 60, from Beraid in ​​Dakshin Khan area of Dhaka.

Local sources said Zobayer's supporters, already present on the Ijtema venue, threw brick chips at Saad's followers, who were entering the ground from the west bank of the Turag River through various routes, including Kamarpara Bridge.

Saad supporters retaliated, triggering the clash around 3:00am, the sources said.

"Two people have been killed, and numerous others have sustained injuries. The injured continue to arrive at the hospital," Hafizul Islam, from the emergency department of Tongi Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, said in the morning.

Habibullah Raihan, media coordinator of the first phase organiser Shurai Nejam, Tabligh Jamaat Bangladesh (Zobayer faction), said that a letter was sent to Zobayer from the home ministry recently.

"In the letter, it was informed that the home adviser will sit with us this noon and a decision will be finalised about the Biswa Ijtema," he said.

On the other hand, a Saad supporter, Muaz bin Noor said in a video message, "We are now in control of the Ijtema maidan. One of our brothers was martyred in the attack by Zobayer's followers."

At least 35 injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, four platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

Source: the daily star