The Constitution Reform Commission, the Election Reform Commission, the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission and the Police Reform Commission submitted their reports.

The four reform commissions’ reports, with specific recommendations for state reforms, were submitted to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today.

The members of the four reform commissions handed over the reports to Prof Yunus at his office in Tejgaon here.

source: bss