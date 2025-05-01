40% of our faculties are of global standard: DU VC | University News

40% of our faculties are of global standard: DU VC

The initiative, with support from the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is set to begin soon.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmad Khan has said 40 percent of the university's faculties currently meet international academic standards, despite numerous constraints in research infrastructure.

Prof. Khan made the remarks at a seminar titled 'Science and Technology Research Partnership for Sustainable Development', held at the university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Tuesday.

He, however, noted that despite the limitations, the country's oldest university has strong reputation for its education and research on both the national and international stages.

"We have a considerable number of internationally competent faculties. With proper support and research-friendly environment, many more could reach global standards," Prof Khan added.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof. Sayema Haque Bidisha and project's Principal Investigator (PI) of the Japan side Prof. Kozo Watanabe from Ehime University also addressed the programme, chaired by Prof. Anwar Hossain of DU Fisheries department, who is also the Principal Investigator (PI) of the Bangladesh side of the project.

Describing Japan as a "trusted friend beyond politics," Prof. Khan said the project is expected to have a direct societal impact and that the university is committed to supporting its long-term success.

"We want to ensure such initiatives are sustainable and beneficial for the community. Dhaka University is ready to assist in every possible way," he said.

Addressing students, the Vice-Chancellor stressed that universities are ultimately social institutions and should contribute to the society.

"You must prepare yourselves to serve the nation. The university provides many opportunities-make the most of them," he urged.

The initiative is being jointly led by Dhaka University and Ehime University, with support from the Department of Environment (Bangladesh), Shizuoka University, Yamagata University, and other institutions in both countries.