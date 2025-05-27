41 students of Shamsun Nahar Hall got scholarships at DU | University News

university disclosed the information today. Treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury handed over the scholarship cheques to the students as the chief guest at a ceremony held in the hall auditorium on Sunday, it added.

DHAKA, May 26, 2025 (BSS)- A total of 41 students from Shamsun Nahar Hall at Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded "Fatima Iqbal Trust Fund Scholarship,

A press release from the public relations office of the university disclosed the information today. Treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury handed over the scholarship cheques to the students as the chief guest at a ceremony held in the hall auditorium on Sunday, it added.

Hall Provost Prof Dr. Nasrin Sultana and a member of the Fatima Iqbal Trust Fund and part-time residential teacher at the hall Dr. Nafiza Ferdousi spoke at the cheques distribution ceremony.

Deans from various faculties of DU, provosts of different halls, chairpersons of various departments and guardians of the scholarship recipients were present, among others.