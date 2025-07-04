45th BCS viva to begin on July 8 | BCS News

The Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the schedule through a press release on Thursday.Candidates will be allowed to change their cadre preferences or keep them unchanged before attending the interview.

The viva voce (viva) of candidates who passed the written examination of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will begin on July 8.

The preference change form will be provided to the candidates on the spot, which must be filled out and submitted to the interview board, according to the release.

The detailed interview schedule is available on the PSC’s official website.

source : unb