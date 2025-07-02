48th BCS written exam on July 18 | BCS News

The release said that the written examination, MCQ type, of the 48th BCS, special, examination-2025 would be held on July 18 as announced previously.

The 48th BCS, special, written examination, MCQ type, will be held on July 18.

The information was revealed in a press release of Bangladesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

The release said that the written examination, MCQ type, of the 48th BCS, special, examination-2025 would be held on July 18 as announced previously.

It stated that the examination would be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

The examination hall, seating arrangement and related important instructions will be published in due course on the Bangladesh Public Service Commission website www.bpsc.gov.bd and on the Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd website http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd.

source : newage