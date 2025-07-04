5 DU students awarded ‘Suruchi Bala Pal Trust Fund’ scholarship | University News

A cheque handover ceremony was held today at the Vice-Chancellor’s office meeting room, where DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan attended as chief guest and handed over the scholarship awards to the recipients, a DU press release said.

Five meritorious students from different departments of Dhaka University have been awarded the prestigious 'Suruchi Bala Pal Trust Fund Scholarship' in recognition to their academic excellence.

DU Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury chaired the event.

Professor Dr. Mahmud Osman Imam, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies, Professor Dr. Mohammad Taufiqul Islam, Chairman of the Management Department, Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, Proctor, Munshi Shams Uddin Ahmed, Acting Registrar and Dr. Tapas Chandra Pal, the donor of the Trust Fund were present, among others, on the occasion.

source : bss