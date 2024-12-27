5 killed as bus hits car on dhaka mawa expressway toll plaza

They were rescued with the help of toll plaza staff and patrol army men and sent to different local hospitals, he said.

Five people were killed when a bus hit a private car parked at the toll plaza on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway this morning. Another five sustained injuries during the incident, police said.

The names of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident took place in the South Keraniganj area of ​​Dhaka around 11:15am, said Yasin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

Hasara Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge OC Abdul Quader Jilani said, "A private car which was parked in the Dhaleshwari toll plaza was hit by a bus from behind. Then the bus hit a motorcycle. The car passengers and the motorcycle riders were seriously injured."

They were rescued with the help of toll plaza staff and patrol army men and sent to different local hospitals, he said.

Vehicles involved in the accident are being removed now. Further legal action is under process, he added.

Dewan Azad Hossain, Srinagar Fire Service Station Officer, said, "We went to the spot after receiving the news. We sent the injured to the hospital. Later we learned that five people including women and children died."

Source: the daily star