5 students expelled, 2,623 absent on 4th day of HSC exams under Jashore board | Exams News

5 students expelled, 2,623 absent on 4th day of HSC exams under Jashore board

Five examinees were expelled during the English second paper examination for adopting unfair means, board source said.

The 4th day of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination under the Jashore Education Board (JEB) passed off peacefully today.

A total of 2,623 students were absent today and several vigilance teams consisting of teachers and magistrates visited different centres.

According to the board authorities, on the 4th day 1,08,128 out of 1,10,751 students appeared in the examination in 240 canters of 575 colleges.

Board controller Professor Dr. Abdul Matin told BSS that the examination was held peaceful. The authorities had taken all possible measures to conduct the examinations in free and fair manner, he added.

A total of 5 examinees were expelled from three centers of Kushtia for adopting unfair means during the examination today, he added.

SOURCE : BSS