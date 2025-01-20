53 from a saidpur college pass medical entry test

The MBBS first-year admission test results for the 2024-25 academic session were announced yesterday, bringing immense joy to the college's community of teachers, students, and parents.

Like previous years, Saidpur Government Science College in Nilphamari has achieved a remarkable milestone this year, with 53 of its students securing admission to government medical colleges across Bangladesh.

Among the successful candidates, 33 are female and 20 are male.

In the recent Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, all 262 students from the college's science department passed, with an impressive 255 achieving a GPA-5, the highest grade point average.

Over the years, a significant number of the institution's students have qualified for medical colleges: 59 in 2024, 42 in 2023, 39 in 2022, 40 in 2021, 36 in 2019, and 38 in 2018.

"Saidpur Government Science College has always been a prestigious institution, known for its excellent results in SSC and HSC examinations. Our students consistently excel in university admission tests for medical, engineering, and other public institutions," said its principal, Abul Kalam Azad.

"The combined efforts of students, teachers, and parents have created a supportive and motivating atmosphere that fosters academic excellence," he added.

The institution, initially established as a technical school to train skilled workers for the Saidpur Railway Workshop in 1964, was upgraded to a college in 1977. Previously known as the Government Technical College, the education ministry renamed the institution Saidpur Government Science College on 23 September 2020.

Currently, a top-ranking institution under the Dinajpur Education Board, Saidpur Government Science College exclusively offers specialised education in the science stream, continuing to uphold its legacy of academic distinction.

Source: The Daily Star