6,000 SSC candidates to be trained under skill development scheme: Asif Nazrul | interim government News

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul today announced the launch of Bangladesh's first-ever skill development programme, aimed at training 6,000 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul today announced the launch of Bangladesh's first-ever skill development programme, aimed at training 6,000 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates.

The programme, set to begin from Tangail, represents a crucial first step toward bridging the skill gap and preparing Bangladesh's youth for a competitive global job market, he said, inaugurating the skill development courses for SSC candidates at the Tangail TTC, Nagarpur TTC, and Kalihati TTC.

About the initiative, Asif Nazrul also the adviser of the ministry of expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, said the international labor market increasingly favors skilled workers over low-skilled or unskilled labor. Without enhancing workforce capabilities, future prospects for overseas employment will remain uncertain, he added.

He pointed out that after the SSC exams, students generally have a six-month gap without academic activities. This skill development program aims to make productive use of that time by equipping students with training in computer literacy, graphic design, and other essential skills.

Additionally, Japan has offered the Chief Adviser to recruit 100,000 workers from Bangladesh, he added.

Referring to the visit to Malaysia, he said that discussions indicated the country plans to recruit the largest number of Bangladeshi workers. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have reiterated their commitment to continuing the regular intake of workers from Bangladesh. However, employment-related complications in Bahrain remain and are currently being addressed, he said.

Mentioning that expatriate welfare lounge has been established, he said there are plans to build a hospital, specifically for expatriates, an institution that they will own themselves.