6,558 clear 45th BCS written test | BCS News

A total of 6,558 candidates have passed the 45th BCS written examination as the Public Service Commission (PSC) published the results tonight.

The full results of the test and relevant information can be found on the commission's website. A PSC notification said the 45th BCS written examination was held in 8 divisional cities including Dhaka from January 23 to January 31 this year.

The notification also said the full results of the examination and relevant information can be found on the commission's website (www.bpsc.gov.bd).

The PSC had published the circular for the 45th BCS on November 30, 2022. The preliminary results were published on June 6 past year, in which 12,789 candidates qualified.

