7 colleges to turn into a university with proposed name ‘Dhaka Central University’ | College News

7 colleges to turn into a university with proposed name ‘Dhaka Central University’

The headquarters of the university for the time being will be selected based on which college’s principal is going to be nominated as an interim administrator, he said, adding that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has already interviewed the principals of the seven colleges.

A proposed name has been finalised for a new university comprising the seven government colleges in the capital, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Sunday.

“The proposed name is Dhaka Central University,” he told reporters at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the afternoon.

CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Ahammad Foyez were also present.

Azad said there will be an interim administrator to be nominated from the principals of the seven colleges.

The proposed name will now be sent to the Ministry of Education and finally will go to the Council of Advisers for formal approval.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday where a delegation of students from the colleges participated.

The seven colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls' College, Government Titumir College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Government Bangla College.

These colleges collectively have about 200,000 students, over 1,000 teachers. Around 21,500 students get admitted to these colleges each session.

These seven colleges were affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) on February 17, 2017.

Source: UNB