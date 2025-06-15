7 killed in Israel in Iran’s attacks | Miscellaneous News

The Israeli military claimed its strikes were aimed at facilities “related to the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons project.”

At eight Israelis were killed as Iran has launched missile strikes on multiple locations across Israel, including the major cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to medics and media reports.

The strikes come in retaliation for Israeli air raids that targeted civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in Iran, including the Shahran oil depot in Tehran, which was set ablaze.

In response, Iran's state media reported that at least 80 people, including 20 children, have been killed and 800 others wounded over the past two days due to the Israeli offensive.

Amid rising tensions, US President Donald Trump stated that both he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree that the conflict between Israel and Iran must be halted.

Following the attacks, Iran announced it is cancelling the sixth round of nuclear negotiations with the United States. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Israel’s continued assault leaves “no justification” for continuing the talks.

Israel's latest wave of airstrikes hit Tehran’s main gas storage facility and its central oil refinery early Sunday, blanketing the city in smoke and fire. The Shahran fuel depot, located in an upscale neighborhood, was struck Saturday night. Iran’s oil ministry confirmed the attack, saying the site, which contains at least 11 storage tanks, was engulfed in flames.

Israel targets Iran's Defense Ministry headquarters as Tehran unleashes deadly missile strike

“The fire is terrifying, it’s massive; there is a lot of commotion here,” said Mostafa Shams, a local resident. “It’s the gasoline depots that are exploding one after another, it’s loud and scary.”

In a separate attack, one of the country’s largest oil refineries in Shahr Rey, in southern Tehran, was also hit, according to state media. Emergency teams worked to control the blaze, with flames visible from several kilometers away, residents said.

The assault on Iran’s energy infrastructure, a vital source of both export revenue and domestic energy supply, marks a serious escalation by Israel. Earlier Saturday, Israeli jets also targeted parts of the South Pars Gas Field, a major energy hub critical to Iran’s production capabilities.

“We have entered the second phase of the war, which is extremely dangerous and destructive,” said Abdollah Babakhani, a Germany-based expert on Iran’s energy sector.

The intensity of the attacks has sparked widespread fear in the capital. Israeli jets reportedly also struck research facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program in Tehran, according to two Israeli defense officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the operations.

Shirin, a resident near the Shahran depot, described a scene of chaos. “Israel is attacking left and right; it’s not just military targets, this is our livelihood and our lives,” she said, adding that the blast was so intense her mother fainted. Shirin criticized the Iranian government for failing to offer guidance or shelter to civilians.

Hamid Hosseini, a member of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce energy committee, noted that officials had long debated relocating the Shahran depot due to its proximity to residential areas, fearing exactly such a scenario. An oil ministry official said the site receives around 8 million liters of gasoline daily and stores enough fuel to meet Tehran’s needs for three days. The sequential explosions now pose a serious threat to surrounding neighborhoods.

Israel has not yet commented on the strikes.