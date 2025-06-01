85,164 Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia | Miscellaneous News

This year's Hajj will take place on June 5, in accordance with the Arabic lunar calendar.

A total of 85,164 Bangladeshi pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year as the last flight departed from Dhaka last night, officials said here today.

According to the Hajj Office, they traveled on 219 flights operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudi Airlines, and Flynas.

Of the total 87,100 Bangladeshi pilgrims, 5,200 are performing the pilgrimage under government management, while 79964 are under the supervision of private Hajj agencies.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has approved 70 agencies to coordinate these efforts.

So far, 15 pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia due to age-related illnesses or other health complications. Additionally, 160 pilgrims are currently receiving medical care, and 30 have been admitted to Saudi government hospitals.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has operated 108 flights, carrying 41,902 pilgrims. Saudi Airlines transported 30,789 pilgrims on 80 flights, while Flynas Airlines carried 12,473 pilgrims by 31 flights.

A special meeting of the Hajj delegation-2025 was held last night at the Bangladesh Hajj Office in Mecca, chaired by Additional Secretary M Matiul Islam.

The meeting focused on preparations for the pilgrims' journey to Mina and Arafat. IT team members conducted a training session using maps to familiarize pilgrims with the layout of the two key Hajj sites.

The Mecca IT Helpdesk has also distributed detailed maps of Mina and Arafat among the pilgrims to aid their movement during the rituals.

Officials confirmed that the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka has issued visas for all registered Bangladeshi pilgrims.

The first Hajj flight departed from Dhaka on April 29 with 398 pilgrims. Return flights are scheduled to begin on June 10 and will continue until July 10.