89th birth anniversary of shaheed president ziaur rahman being celebrated

DHAKA, Jan 19, 2025 - The 89th birth anniversary of the architect of multi-party democracy and founder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman is being celebrated today.

The valiant freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman, Bir Uttam, was born on this day in 1936 in Bagbari village under Nashipur Union in Gabtoli of Bogura district. Ziaur Rahman was the second of five sons of Chemist Mansur Rahman and Jahanara Khatun. His nickname was Kamal.

On the eventful November 7, Ziaur Rahman came to the center of the state power.

President Ziaur Rahman founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on September 1, 1978. The former president was assassinated by a group of misguided army personnel on May 30, 1981.

The BNP and its affiliated bodies have chalked out an elaborate programnme marking the 89th birth anniversary of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

The programmes include senior leaders including party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will place wreaths at his grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11 am today.

As part of the programme, the BNP will organise a discussion at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) at 2:00 pm today. BNP standing committee members, national leaders and dignitaries will take part in the discussion with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the chair.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will virtually address the discussion as the chief guest.

Besides, leaders of BNP’s political allies will organize a discussion at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at 3:00 pm. National leaders including Jatiya Party Chairman Barrister Andalib Rahman Partha and Gana Sanghati Andolon Chief Coordinator Junayed Saki take part in the discussion.

Marking the day, BNP Dhaka (north) unit will organize 'Zia Memorial Cricket Tournament' at 5:30 pm at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will distribute the prizes after the tournament.

Besides, the party flag will be hoisted a top at the party's central office and other party offices across the country. Special supplement will be published in the newspapers on the occasion.

Different socio-cultural and affiliated bodies of the party and professional organizations will hold discussions marking the anniversary. Winter clothes will be distributed among the poor on the occasion.

source: bss